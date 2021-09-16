U. of Sask. launches app, website to broadcast full season of women's hockey for 1st time in Canada

The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new app and website that marks a historic first for women's hockey in Canada.

In partnership with Pattison Media, it is the first time a private broadcaster in Canada has committed to broadcasting a full season of women's hockey.

Going by the name HuskieFAN, the digital hub will provide live and on-demand coverage of the school's women's and men's hockey teams and football team. It will also have features on Huskies track and field, basketball, volleyball, soccer and wrestling.

"To be able to follow our women's hockey team at home, and on the road, is a huge step forward," said Huskies Chief Athletics Officer Shannon Chinn in a press release.

"We are elated about this historic announcement as we continue to work towards being number one in collegiate athletics in Canada."

There will also be weekly coaches shows with Mike Babcock, Steve Kook and Scott Flory, along with extensive pre-game and post-game coverage.

Babcock, who has won two Olympic gold medals and a Stanley Cup as a coach, will make his debut as head coach of the university's men's hockey team during a pair of exhibition games on Friday and Saturday against the University of Calgary Dinos.

The women's Huskies hockey team were last crowned Canada West conference champions in 2014.