Barry Trotz resigns as coach of Stanley Cup-winning Capitals
Barry Trotz has resigned as coach of the Washington Capitals after leading them to the Stanley Cup. The team announced the resignation Monday. The 55-year-old Trotz went into the season without any certainty about his future when ownership and general manager Brian MacLellan last summer opted not to give him a contract extension.
'We are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done,' says team in statement
Barry Trotz has resigned as coach of the Washington Capitals after leading them to the Stanley Cup.
The team announced the resignation Monday. The 55-year-old Trotz went into the season without any certainty about his future when ownership and general manager Brian MacLellan last summer opted not to give him a contract extension.
In a statement, the team thanked Trotz for his efforts the past four years and said it's grateful for his leadership and what he's done for the franchise.
The Capitals went to the playoffs in all four year under Trotz, including two Presidents' Trophy-winning seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
Statement from the Washington Capitals on Barry Trotz<a href="https://t.co/NF0xiEzce1">https://t.co/NF0xiEzce1</a>—@Capitals
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.