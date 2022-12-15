Former Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup
Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month.
Tournament back after 2-year hiatus because of pandemic
The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month.
Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants.
Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett.
Green, who played 14 NHL seasons, was fired by Vancouver last December and replaced by Bruce Boudreau.
The Spengler Cup, which features a mix of club teams and a roster of European-based Canadian players, is back after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada opens against HC Sparta Praha on Dec. 26.
Canada has won the tournament four of the last five times its been held.
