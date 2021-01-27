Skip to Main Content
Toronto Six to face Buffalo Beauts as Metropolitan Riveters sidelined

The Toronto Six will face Buffalo Beauts in NWHL action as the Metropolitan Riveters will be sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols.

NWHL says change due to league's medical protocols prioritizing health and safety

The Canadian Press ·
The Toronto Six are returning to the ice sooner than expected, after the NWHL announced that they will face the Buffalo Beauts on Wednesday night after the Metropolitan Riveters were sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols. (@TheTorontoSix/Twitter)

The Toronto Six will return to the ice earlier than expected.

The Six will replace the Metropolitan Riveters in facing the Buffalo Beauts on Wednesday night in National Women's Hockey League action.

The NWHL says the change was made in line with the league's medical protocols prioritizing health and safety.

The expansion Six (1-1-1) won their first game on Tuesday night, edging the Boston Pride 2-1.

The NWHL is playing in a quarantined environment in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Each of the six teams were scheduled to play five games in eight days followed by the playoffs, with the semifinals and final airing on NBCSN.

The semifinals are Feb. 4 and championship game is Feb. 5.

The NWHL didn't crown a 2020 Isobel Cup champion in its fifth season because of the pandemic.

The majority of the Six roster is Canadian NCAA Division 1 alumni with some who also played in the defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League.

