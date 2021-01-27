Toronto Six to face Buffalo Beauts as Metropolitan Riveters sidelined
NWHL says change due to league's medical protocols prioritizing health and safety
The Toronto Six will return to the ice earlier than expected.
The Six will replace the Metropolitan Riveters in facing the Buffalo Beauts on Wednesday night in National Women's Hockey League action.
The NWHL says the change was made in line with the league's medical protocols prioritizing health and safety.
The expansion Six (1-1-1) won their first game on Tuesday night, edging the Boston Pride 2-1.
WATCH | Six capture 1st ever NWHL win over Pride
The NWHL is playing in a quarantined environment in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Each of the six teams were scheduled to play five games in eight days followed by the playoffs, with the semifinals and final airing on NBCSN.
The NWHL didn't crown a 2020 Isobel Cup champion in its fifth season because of the pandemic.
The majority of the Six roster is Canadian NCAA Division 1 alumni with some who also played in the defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.