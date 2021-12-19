Skip to Main Content
Hockey·New

Toronto Six get shutout win over Minnesota Whitecaps for 3rd straight victory

The Toronto Six improved it's win streak to three games by getting a 4-0 win on the road against the Minnesota Whitecaps in Premier Hockey Federation action on Saturday.

Uxbridge, Ont., native Tori Charron scores 1st PHF goal

CBC Sports ·
The Toronto Six claimed a 4-0 win against the Minnesota Whitecaps to extend its win streak to three games in the Premier Hockey Federation on Saturday in Roseville, Minn. (@TheTorontoSix/Twitter)

Michela Cava led the way for the Six with 16:36 in the first period. Emma Woods doubled Toronto's lead in the second.

Uxbridge, Ont., native Tori Charron scored her first PHF goal in the third period to make it a 3-0 lead for Toronto. Taylor Woods added another late in the game.

Elaine Chuli made 28 saves for the Six. Whitecaps goaltender Amanda Leveille stopped 41 shots.

Toronto, which sits atop of the six-team league with a 6-1-1 record, and Minnesota (1-5-1) will meet again on Sunday for their last game of the year.

WATCH l Charron nets 1st PHF goal, Whitecaps shut out by Six:

Charron nets 1st PHF goal, Whitecaps shut out by Six

2 hours ago
Duration 0:39
Tori Charron of Uxbridge, Ontario helped Toronto's cause in their 4-0 victory over Minnesota on Saturday. 0:39
Comments

