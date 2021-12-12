Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Grant-Mentis scores twice, adds assist as Toronto Six shut out Riveters

Mikyla Grant-Mentis had two goals and an assist and the Toronto Six shut out the visiting Metropolitan Riveters 3-0 in the Premier Hockey Federation on Sunday.

Emma Woods also finds net to help team improve league-best record to 5-1-1

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Six forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis (13), pictured during the Isobel Cup semifinals in March, had three points to help her team beat Metropolitan Riveters 3-0 on Sunday in Toronto. (Mary Schwalm/AP Photo)

Emma Woods scored the other goal for the Six, who improved their league-best record to 5-1-1.

Emma Woods scored the other goal for the Six, who improved their league-best record to 5-1-1.

WATCH l Grant-Mentis propels Six past Riveters:

Mikyla Grant-Mentis leads Six to victory over Riveters

4 hours ago
Duration 0:51
Brampton, Ont.'s Mikyla Grant-Mentis tallied 2 goals and 1 assist en route to a 3-0 Toronto win over Metropolitan. Waterford, Ont.'s Elaine Chuli recorded 25 saves for the shutout. 0:51

Elaine Chuli stopped all 25 shots she faced at York Canlan Ice Arena.

Brooke Wolejko turned aside 27 shots for the Riveters (2-3-1).

Toronto Six travels to Minnesota for a double-header against the Whitecaps next weekend.

Comments

