Hockey

Eastwood scores winner to lift Toronto Six over Metropolitan Riveters

Lindsay Eastwood scored the winning goal for the Toronto Six in a 2-1 win Saturday over the visiting Metropolitan Riveters in the Premier Hockey Federation.

Chuli makes 21 saves to help Toronto claim 4th win of season

The Canadian Press ·
Defenceman Lindsay Eastwood, left, scored the decisive goal in the Toronto Six's 2-1 home victory over the visiting Metropolitan Riveters in Premier Hockey Federation action on Saturday at York Canlan Ice Arena (@TheTorontoSix/Twitter)

Eastwood's goal at 7:31 of the third period stood as the winner.

Taylor Woods also scored for Toronto, which improved to 4-1-1.

Six starting goaltender Elaine Chuli turned away 21-of-22 shots for the win.

Madison Packer gave the visitors a 1-0 lead after the opening period. Brooke Wolejko made 32 saves in the loss.

The Six are at home to the Riveters (2-2-1) again Sunday at York Canlan Ice Arena.

WATCH | Toronto Six take down Riveters at home:

Six edge Riveters in home clash

5 hours ago
Duration 0:42
Lindsay Eastwood's tally in the 3rd period propelled Toronto to an eventual 2-1 victory over Metropolitan in Saturday PHF action. 0:42
