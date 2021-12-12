Eastwood scores winner to lift Toronto Six over Metropolitan Riveters
Lindsay Eastwood scored the winning goal for the Toronto Six in a 2-1 win Saturday over the visiting Metropolitan Riveters in the Premier Hockey Federation.
Eastwood's goal at 7:31 of the third period stood as the winner.
Taylor Woods also scored for Toronto, which improved to 4-1-1.
Six starting goaltender Elaine Chuli turned away 21-of-22 shots for the win.
Madison Packer gave the visitors a 1-0 lead after the opening period. Brooke Wolejko made 32 saves in the loss.
The Six are at home to the Riveters (2-2-1) again Sunday at York Canlan Ice Arena.
WATCH | Toronto Six take down Riveters at home:
