Toronto Six re-sign playoff hero Tereza Vanisova for upcoming PHF season
27-year-old forward from Strakonice, Czech Republic, scored Isobel Cup winning goal
The Toronto Six have signed playoff hero Tereza Vanisova to a contract for the upcoming Premier Hockey Federation season.
It capped a breakout season for Vanisova, who had a career-high 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 24 games with Toronto.
Vanisova won her third straight PHF title in 2022-23 after hoisting the Isobel Cup in 2021 and 2022 as a member of the Boston Pride.
She has five goals and 11 assists over 27 career PHF games.
"Tereza Vanisova was the star of last year at the end, scoring the game-winning goal in the Isobel Cup Final. In my opinion, I still don't think there is anyone faster than Vanisova in this league," Toronto general manager Angela James said in a statement.
The Six now have 10 players under contract for the upcoming season.