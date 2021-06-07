NWHL's Toronto Six name Mark Joslin as 2nd head coach in franchise history

The National Women's Hockey League's Toronto Six have named Mark Joslin as the second head coach in franchise history.

Joslin takes over for Digit Murphy, who will remain as team president.

Joslin most recently was with the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League from 2016-20, spending the first two seasons as general manager before also taking on head coaching duties.

He also had OJHL coaching stops in Aurora, Pickering, Stouffville and North York, and spent time as a scout with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals and Barrie Colts.

The Six played their inaugural 2020-21 season in a bubble in Lake Placid, N.Y., due to COVID-19 restrictions. They went 4-1-1 and clinched the top seed in the Isobel Cup playoffs.

The playoffs were suspended Feb. 3 due to positive COVID-19 cases and rescheduled for March in Brighton, Mass. Toronto lost its semifinal game 6-2 to eventual champion Boston Pride.

"I just love where women's hockey is right now and the direction it's going," Joslin said in a release. "It's been a dream of mine to always coach pro hockey. Signing on with the Toronto Six after talking to Digit and getting this opportunity with the only [NWHL] franchise in Canada is special."