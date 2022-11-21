Leah Lum leads Toronto Six over Metropolitan Riveters

Forward Leah Lum scored two goals and added one assist as the Toronto Six cruised past the Metropolitan Riveters 5-2 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action.

Tereza Vanisova, with one goal and two assists, Brittany Howard and Emma Woods provided the rest of the offence for the Six (3-1-0).

Sarah Bujold netted both goals for the Riveters (1-2-0).

Lum opened the scoring 10:03 of the first period before Bujold answered back just over two minutes later.

In the second, Vanisova restored Toronto's lead 2:51 into the period. Bujold responded once more at 15:17 of the frame to knot it at 2-2. Lum scored her second 7:02 into the final period, with Howard adding another just 22 seconds later to make it a 4-2 contest.

Woods capped off the three-goal run scoring at 14:01 of the third.