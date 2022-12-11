Howard hat trick powers Toronto Six past Metropolitan Riveters

Brittany Howard scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Toronto Six to a 5-2 home victory over the Metropolitan Riveters on Sunday afternoon.

Emma Woods scored twice for Toronto and had one assist, while Courtney Gardiner had four assists.

Howard completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, sealing the win with just over two minutes left in regulation.

The New Jersey-based Riveters beat Toronto in a shootout on Saturday.

Fanni Garat-Gasparics and Amanda Pelkey had the Metropolitan goals.

Elaine Chuli made 27 saves for the hometown Six (5-1-2). Katie Burt stopped 25 shots for the Riveters (3-6-0).

The Toronto Six will travel to Buffalo to face the Beauts in back-to-back games next Friday and Saturday.

Buffalo lost to the visiting Boston Pride 7-5 earlier on Saturday, with Boston captain Jillian Dempsey scoring a hat trick.

WATCH l Howard nets hat trick to lead Six past Riveters: