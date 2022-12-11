Toronto Six falls to Metropolitan Riveters in shootout in PHF action

Minttu Tuominen scored the shootout winner to lead the Metropolitan Riveters past the Toronto Six 3-2 on Saturday in Premier Hockey Federation action.

Tuominen was the lone scorer of the shootout, going in the second round. The Six missed all three attempts against Riveters goaltender Katie Burt.

Reagan Rust, with one goal and one assist, and Amanda Pelkey scored in regulation for Metropolitan (3-5-0). Burt made 30 saves between regulation and overtime.

Brittany Howard and Dominika Laskova replied for Toronto (4-1-2). Elaine Chuli stopped 36 shots.

Howard scored the game-tying marker on the power play that eventually sent the contest to overtime at 16:30 of the second period.

Entering the second tied at 1-1, Rust restored the Riveters' lead at 11:40 of the frame. Laskova knotted the game on the power play at 12:17 of the first, just 46 seconds before Pelkey opened the scoring.