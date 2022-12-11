Toronto Six falls to Metropolitan Riveters in shootout in PHF action
Brittany Howard and Dominika Laskova score for Toronto in 3-2 home loss
Minttu Tuominen scored the shootout winner to lead the Metropolitan Riveters past the Toronto Six 3-2 on Saturday in Premier Hockey Federation action.
Reagan Rust, with one goal and one assist, and Amanda Pelkey scored in regulation for Metropolitan (3-5-0). Burt made 30 saves between regulation and overtime.
Brittany Howard and Dominika Laskova replied for Toronto (4-1-2). Elaine Chuli stopped 36 shots.
Babstock puts on the moves and Rust finishes to give the Rivs the lead! <a href="https://t.co/i5gP5OrUnl">pic.twitter.com/i5gP5OrUnl</a>—@PHF
Howard scored the game-tying marker on the power play that eventually sent the contest to overtime at 16:30 of the second period.
Entering the second tied at 1-1, Rust restored the Riveters' lead at 11:40 of the frame. Laskova knotted the game on the power play at 12:17 of the first, just 46 seconds before Pelkey opened the scoring.
