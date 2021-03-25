Toronto Six continue pursuit of Isobel Cup against Boston Pride as NWHL playoffs resume

The Toronto Six will be looking to take full advantage of their opportunity to win an Isobel Cup in their inaugural season when they face the Boston Pride Friday in the Isobel Cup semifinals.

The top-ranked Six's game against the fourth-ranked Boston Pride will take place at 5 p.m. at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Massachusetts.

The league's playoffs resume after being suspended Feb. 3 after two of the six teams withdrew from the tournament over concerns about COVID-19 when it was being held in a bubble-like environment in Lake Placid, N.Y.

"We're just excited to have this opportunity to play again and sort of finish what we started," Toronto's Shiann Darkangelo told nwhl.zone . "In Lake Placid, we got to play a bunch of games back-to-back, we built momentum as each game went on, we were definitely building and then for it to come to a stop. It was difficult but obviously, we understand the reasons it had to."

Toronto Six head coach Digit Murphy echoed a similar sentiment, according to nwhl.zone, in being able to resume the season.

"For me, it was just that we were rocking and rolling," he said. "We were primed and then, bam, it's not there anymore but, you know, we're ready to get that energy and that momentum back, and I'm looking forward to the new party that we're going to."

Prior to the season's suspension, the Six won four consecutive games after starting the season 0-1-1. The Six outscored their opponents 16-6 in that span.

Forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis led the way for Toronto as she tied for the league lead in points (9) with Boston's Kaliegh Fratkin while also leading the league in goals with five.

The last time the two teams met was Jan. 26 when Toronto pulled out a 2-1 victory — the first of their four straight wins.

The second semifinal matchup between the Minnesota Whitecaps and Connecticut Whale will take place at 8 p.m. The winners of both games will meet on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the Isobel Cup final.

All three games will be televised on NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app exclusively in the U.S., and streamed via Twitch in Canada and other international markets.

The NBCSN coverage is another major victory for the NWHL in its return is being able to get the coveted exposure they wanted. The season's suspension put a hold to those plans and the uncertainty of the season being able to resume created questions as to whether the NWHL missed its opportunity to capitalize on the attention it was receiving.