Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Toronto Six extend head coach Geraldine Heaney through 2023-24 season

The Toronto Six have extended the contract of head coach Geraldine Heaney through the 2023-24 Premier Hockey Federation season.

Heaney led Toronto to 1st Isobel Cup title this past season in 1st year with the team

The Canadian Press ·
A woman smiles while standing at a podium with a microphone in front of her,
Geraldine Heaney, pictured during her induction into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2014, led the Toronto Six to a 17-5-2 regular-season record and a 3-1-0 post-season record in 2022-23 after taking over as head coach before the season. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

The Toronto Six have extended the contract of head coach Geraldine Heaney through the 2023-24 Premier Hockey Federation season.

Heaney took over the role before the 2022-23 season and led the Six to the club's first Isobel Cup title.

Toronto posted a 17-5-2 regular-season record and a 3-1-0 post-season record under Heaney's watch.

Heaney spent six years as head coach of the University of Waterloo's women's hockey team following a decorated international career with Canada's senior women's team.

The former defender won Olympic gold and silver and seven world championship titles with Canada.

The Six also named Jessica Turi and Mark Joslin as associate coaches for the upcoming season.

"I'm happy to be back for another season," Heaney said in a release. "It was a great group last year and we were very successful. It was my first year coaching professional women's hockey in the PHF and I had a blast. It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot and I just want to see what we can do again next year."

WATCH | Inside the Toronto Six:

Inside the Toronto Six with Sami Jo Small, Daryl Watts

4 months ago
Duration 2:45
CBC Sports looks at the growth of the PHF's Toronto Six franchise, led by president Sami Jo Small and their newest record-signing Daryl Watts.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now