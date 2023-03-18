Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·SERIES TIED 1-1

Toronto Six top Connecticut Whale in OT to even Isobel Cup semifinal series

Emma Woods scored the game-winning goal with 7:29 left in overtime and the Toronto Six won Game 2 of their Isobel Cup semifinal series 3-2 over the Connecticut Whale on Saturday in Toronto.

Emma Woods pots winner after Brittany Howard scores 2 goals for Toronto

The Canadian Press ·
Two female hockey players hug on the ice while celebrating a goal.
Toronto Six's Brittany Howard, left, celebrates with Daryl Watts after scoring a goal during a 3-2 win over the Connecticut Whale in Game 2 of their Isobel Cup semifinal series on Saturday in Toronto. (@TheTorontoSix/Twitter)

Emma Woods scored the game-winning goal with 7:29 left in overtime and the Toronto Six won Game 2 of their Isobel Cup semifinal series 3-2 over the Connecticut Whale on Saturday in Toronto.

Brittany Howard scored twice for the Six.

Taylor Girard, with one goal and one assist, and Kennedy Marchment replied for the Whale.

Toronto entered the contest having dropped the series-opening game 5-3 on Friday.

Game 3 is set to go Monday to decide the series winner and a berth into the championship final.

WATCH | Woods scores in OT to keep Toronto's Isobel Cup hopes alive:

Six's Emma Woods forces Game 3 with overtime winner against Whale

3 hours ago
Duration 1:04
Emma Woods scores in overtime and lifts Toronto Six to a 3-2 victory over Connecticut Whale. The third and deciding game of their Isobel Cup semifinal series will be on Monday.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now