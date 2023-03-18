Toronto Six top Connecticut Whale in OT to even Isobel Cup semifinal series
Emma Woods scored the game-winning goal with 7:29 left in overtime and the Toronto Six won Game 2 of their Isobel Cup semifinal series 3-2 over the Connecticut Whale on Saturday in Toronto.
Brittany Howard scored twice for the Six.
Taylor Girard, with one goal and one assist, and Kennedy Marchment replied for the Whale.
Toronto entered the contest having dropped the series-opening game 5-3 on Friday.
Game 3 is set to go Monday to decide the series winner and a berth into the championship final.
WATCH | Woods scores in OT to keep Toronto's Isobel Cup hopes alive:
