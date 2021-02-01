Toronto Six romp past Connecticut to clinch top seed in Isobel Cup group
Toronto forward Mackenzie MacNeil pots pair in 6-0 victory
The Toronto Six have clinched the first seed in their group at the National Women's Hockey League Isobel Cup playoffs.
The Six obtained top seed following a 6-0 victory over the Connecticut Whale in round-robin play at the Herb Brooks Arena.
Toronto Six forward Mackenzie MacNeil scored a pair of goals in the victory. Sarah-Eve Coutu Godbout, Taylor Woods, Taytum Clairmont and Mikyla Grant-Mentis also scored a goal.
The Six will play the fourth-seeded team in Thursday's semifinals, either the Buffalo Beauts or the Boston Pride. Both teams will play each other Monday to determine the final seed for this week's semifinal games.
WATCH | MacNeil pockets 2 in Toronto Six win:
The winner of the semifinals will play in Friday's championship game.
Toronto is the first Canadian team to participate in the NWHL and is playing in its inaugural season.
