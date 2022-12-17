Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Toronto Six exact revenge on Beauts with late win in outdoor Buffalo Believes Classic

After being shut out by the Beauts in last year's installment of the outdoor Buffalo Believes Classic, a third-period goal from Lexi Templeman propelled the Six to a 2-1 victory at the Buffalo RiverWorks on Friday.

Templeman's goal gives Toronto 2-1 win after being shut out in 2021 outdoor game

Dion Caputi · CBC Sports ·
A skater carries the puck while a defender reaches her stick in to disrupt the play.
The Toronto Six (red) defeated the Buffalo Beauts 2-1 at the Buffalo Believes Classic on Friday. (Mike Hetzel/@BuffaloBeauts)

The Toronto Six managed to exact a bit of revenge in the 2022 edition of the Buffalo Believes Classic outdoor game.

After being shut out 3-0 by the Beauts in last year's installment of the outdoor spectacle, a third-period goal from Lexi Templeman propelled the Six to a 2-1 victory on Friday.

Six forward Brittany Howard, the league's leading goalscorer, found the back of the net in the opening period. The Beauts would equalize a period later through Claudia Kepler, before Templeman found Toronto's winner with 7:50 remaining in the final frame.

In a tightly contested battle between capable netminders, Six goalie Carly Jackson — who backstopped the Beauts in last year's game — shut the door with 24 saves.

WATCH l Templeman delivers winner as Six beat Beauts at Buffalo Believes Classic:

Templeman lifts Six over Beauts at Buffalo Believes Classic

5 hours ago
Duration 0:48
Toronto Six defeat Beauts 2-1 with a game-winning goal from Lexi Templeman in an outdoor game held at Buffalo RiverWorks.

Beauts goalie Kassidy Sauvé was comparably brilliant, but her 33 stops weren't enough on the evening.

The Six achieved a perfect penalty kill during the game, which was contested at RiverWorks on the edge of downtown Buffalo. The Beauts sputtered on special teams, failing to convert on five power-play opportunities, including a brief 5-on-3 advantage.

After two cagey periods, due in large to tremendous goaltending, it was Templeman who found the breakthrough after Breanne Wilson-Bennett managed to fire the puck on net.

Following a deflection, Templeman was well-positioned to slide the puck past a sprawling Sauvé.

Toronto managed to stave off a late push to hang on for a memorable victory in the third rendition of the Buffalo Believes Classic.

The teams will square off once again on Saturday when Buffalo hosts the Six at 7 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now