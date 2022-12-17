Toronto Six exact revenge on Beauts with late win in outdoor Buffalo Believes Classic

The Toronto Six managed to exact a bit of revenge in the 2022 edition of the Buffalo Believes Classic outdoor game.

After being shut out 3-0 by the Beauts in last year's installment of the outdoor spectacle, a third-period goal from Lexi Templeman propelled the Six to a 2-1 victory on Friday.

Six forward Brittany Howard, the league's leading goalscorer, found the back of the net in the opening period. The Beauts would equalize a period later through Claudia Kepler, before Templeman found Toronto's winner with 7:50 remaining in the final frame.

In a tightly contested battle between capable netminders, Six goalie Carly Jackson — who backstopped the Beauts in last year's game — shut the door with 24 saves.

Beauts goalie Kassidy Sauvé was comparably brilliant, but her 33 stops weren't enough on the evening.

The Six achieved a perfect penalty kill during the game, which was contested at RiverWorks on the edge of downtown Buffalo. The Beauts sputtered on special teams, failing to convert on five power-play opportunities, including a brief 5-on-3 advantage.

After two cagey periods, due in large to tremendous goaltending, it was Templeman who found the breakthrough after Breanne Wilson-Bennett managed to fire the puck on net.

Following a deflection, Templeman was well-positioned to slide the puck past a sprawling Sauvé.

Toronto managed to stave off a late push to hang on for a memorable victory in the third rendition of the Buffalo Believes Classic.

The teams will square off once again on Saturday when Buffalo hosts the Six at 7 p.m. ET.