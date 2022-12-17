Toronto Six exact revenge on Beauts with late win in outdoor Buffalo Believes Classic
Templeman's goal gives Toronto 2-1 win after being shut out in 2021 outdoor game
The Toronto Six managed to exact a bit of revenge in the 2022 edition of the Buffalo Believes Classic outdoor game.
After being shut out 3-0 by the Beauts in last year's installment of the outdoor spectacle, a third-period goal from Lexi Templeman propelled the Six to a 2-1 victory on Friday.
Six forward Brittany Howard, the league's leading goalscorer, found the back of the net in the opening period. The Beauts would equalize a period later through Claudia Kepler, before Templeman found Toronto's winner with 7:50 remaining in the final frame.
In a tightly contested battle between capable netminders, Six goalie Carly Jackson — who backstopped the Beauts in last year's game — shut the door with 24 saves.
WATCH l Templeman delivers winner as Six beat Beauts at Buffalo Believes Classic:
Beauts goalie Kassidy Sauvé was comparably brilliant, but her 33 stops weren't enough on the evening.
After two cagey periods, due in large to tremendous goaltending, it was Templeman who found the breakthrough after Breanne Wilson-Bennett managed to fire the puck on net.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/Athleta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Athleta</a> “Power Of She” moment<br><br>Real Recognize Real! Unbelievable performance from both goalies tonight! 🤩🧱🥅 <a href="https://t.co/oSeEF4UInH">pic.twitter.com/oSeEF4UInH</a>—@TheTorontoSix
Following a deflection, Templeman was well-positioned to slide the puck past a sprawling Sauvé.
Toronto managed to stave off a late push to hang on for a memorable victory in the third rendition of the Buffalo Believes Classic.
The teams will square off once again on Saturday when Buffalo hosts the Six at 7 p.m. ET.
