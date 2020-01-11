Marlies assistant coach released from Texas hospital after seizure
Rob Davison, 39, on indefinite medical leave from Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate
Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison, who experienced a grand mal seizeure ahead of Friday night's American Hockey League game against the hometown Texas Stars, was discharged from hospital Saturday but will remain away from the team indefinitely.
Davison was immediately transported to hospital where he was kept overnight for observation. The 39-year-old's condition has been stabilized and he was expected to return to Toronto on Saturday along with team medical staff.
"Following what happened tonight with Rob in front of our players and staff, I consulted with Laurence Gilman, Greg Moore and the leadership group of the Marlies," said Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.
"I was informed by the leadership group that the entire team was in a state of shock and not comfortable proceeding with tonight's game. We fully support our players and staff in this matter."
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.