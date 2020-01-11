Marlies game in Texas postponed after assistant coach rushed to hospital

Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison experienced a medical emergency ahead of Toronto's game against the Texas Stars on Friday night, leading to the postponement of the American Hockey League match-up.

The incident occurred in the visitors dressing room at HEB Center, the home of the Stars.

Davison, 39, was immediately transported to hospital where he is being evaluated and will remain under medical supervision.

Following the emergency the Marlies leadership group asked for the game to be postponed to allow the team's players and staff to process the incident.

"Following what happened tonight with Rob in front of our players and staff, I consulted with Laurence Gilman, Greg Moore and the leadership group of the Marlies," said Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.

"I was informed by the leadership group that the entire team was in a state of shock and not comfortable proceeding with tonight's game. We fully support our players and staff in this matter."

Neither the Marlies nor the Stars have announced a make-up date for the game.