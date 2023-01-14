American Hockey League game in Toronto suspended due to fan's medical emergency
Fan was attended to by Emergency Medical Services at Coca-Cola Coliseum
The Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose will have to reschedule their all-Canadian American Hockey League clash due to a medical emergency in the stands.
With the teams tied 1-1 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, a fan experienced a medical emergency in-between the first and second periods and was attended to by Emergency Medical Services.
According to the Toronto Marlies, after consultation with both teams and the AHL, a decision was made to suspend the game.
The Toronto Marlies and MLSE said they are "grateful to the EMS personnel, and fans, who assisted in attending to the emergency."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the fan affected and their family and loved ones," the Marlies said in the post-game statement.
The game will be completed at a later date.
