Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·New

American Hockey League game in Toronto suspended due to fan's medical emergency

The Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose will have to reschedule their AHL clash due to a medical emergency in the stands. With the teams tied 1-1 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, a fan experienced a medical emergency in-between the first and second periods and was attended to by Emergency Medical Services.

Fan was attended to by Emergency Medical Services at Coca-Cola Coliseum

The Canadian Press ·
An empty ice hockey arena with a maple leaf painted on the centre of the ice.
With the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose tied 1-1 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, pictured above, a fan experienced a medical emergency in-between the first and second periods and was attended to by Emergency Medical Services. (Coca-Cola Coliseum)

The Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose will have to reschedule their all-Canadian American Hockey League clash due to a medical emergency in the stands.

With the teams tied 1-1 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, a fan experienced a medical emergency in-between the first and second periods and was attended to by Emergency Medical Services.

According to the Toronto Marlies, after consultation with both teams and the AHL, a decision was made to suspend the game.

The Toronto Marlies and MLSE said they are "grateful to the EMS personnel, and fans, who assisted in attending to the emergency."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the fan affected and their family and loved ones," the Marlies said in the post-game statement.

The game will be completed at a later date.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now