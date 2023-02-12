Team Scotiabank defeats Team Sonnet to wrap up PWHPA Dream Gap Tour's OHL showcase
Turnbull scores twice, Campbell stops 36 shots for 4-1 win in Kitchener, Ont.
Canadian Olympian Blayre Turnbull scored twice, including a short-handed goal, as Team Scotiabank beat Team Sonnet 4-1 on Saturday to wrap up the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour OHL showcase in Kitchener, Ont.
Turnbull scored the game's first two goals, with her second coming on a short-handed breakaway against Nicole Hensley.early in the second period.
Fellow forward Victoria Bach and defender Ella Shelton also scored for Team Scotiabank, which bounced back from Friday's 5-2 loss to Team Harvey's.
Canada's Kristen Campbell made 36 saves for the win.
The game was played at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, home of the Kitchener Rangers, as part of the PWHPA's partnership with the Ontario Hockey League to host four regular-season Dream Gap Tour games in OHL venues.
Meaghan Mikkelson scored in overtime as Team Adidas handed Team Harvey's its first loss since Oct. 15 with a 2-1 win earlier on Saturday in Barrie, Ont.
- Mikkelson scores late in OT to lift Team Adidas over Team Harvey's at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour's OHL showcase
The PWHPA announced earlier this week it will wrap its season with a championship tournament March 10-12 in California.
The 80-player association, which includes stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, will ice four teams in a four-game tournament in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert.
Remaining events include six-game tournament from Feb. 24-26 will be played in Tampa, Fla., in partnership with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and a four-game tournament March 4-5 at the Washington Capitals' practice arena.
With files from The Canadian Press
