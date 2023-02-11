Content
Hockey

Team Adidas shuts out Team Sonnet before PWHPA-record crowd at Dream Gap Tour showcase

Maddie Rooney made 25 saves as Team Adidas blanked Team Sonnet 4-0 on Friday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour OHL showcase in St. Catharines, Ont.

Game in St. Catharines, Ont., sets PWHPA attendance record with 4,301 fans

CBC Sports
A female ice hockey goaltender stops a shot as an opposing forward looks for the rebound in front of the net.
Team Adidas goalie Maddie Rooney makes a save as Team Sonnet forward Hannah Brandt looks for the rebound during Team Adidas' 4-0 win on Friday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour OHL showcase in St. Catharines, Ont. (@PWHPA/Twitter)

The game at the Meridian Centre set a PWHPA attendance record with 4,301 fans.

Kayla Vespa, Amanda Kessel, Kristin O'Neill and Kaitlin Willoughby each scored as the second-place team improved to 6-5-1 on the season.

O'Neill set up the opening goal in the first period with a fast break and perfect pass out front to Vespa, who shot the puck past Team Sonnet goaltender Erica Howe.

U.S. Olympic star Kessel added the insurance marker shortly after from close range, with Sarah Potomak collecting the primary assist.

O'Neill quickly added Team Adidas' third goal of the opening period, while Willoughby finished off the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds of the game.

WATCH | Vespa opens scoring as Team Adidas shuts down Team Sonnet:

Team Adidas shuts down Team Sonnet in Niagara

3 hours ago
Duration 0:44
Kayla Vespa's opening period goal proved to be the winner as Team Adidas defeated Team Sonnet 2-0 in PWHPA action Friday night.

Team Harvey's cruised past Team Sonnet 5-2 earlier on Friday in Peterborough, Ont., as part of the PWHPA's partnership with the OHL to host four regular-season Dream Gap Tour games in OHL venues.

The OHL showcase continues on Saturday, beginning with Team Harvey's taking on Team Adidas at 1 p.m. ET in Barrie, Ont., followed by Team Scotiabank against Team Sonnet at 6 p.m. ET in Kitchener, Ont.

Watch live coverage on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices.

The PWHPA announced earlier this week it will wrap its season with a championship tournament March 10-12 in California.

The 80-player association, which includes stars Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, will ice four teams in a four-game tournament in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert.

Remaining events include six-game tournament from Feb. 24-26 will be played in Tampa, Fla., in partnership with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and a four-game tournament March 4-5 at the Washington Capitals' practice arena.

WATCH | Team Adidas vs. Team Sonnet at OHL Showcase:

PWHPA Dream Gap Tour Niagara: Team Adidas vs. Team Sonnet

6 hours ago
Duration 2:26:26
Watch PWHPA Dream Gap Tour action as Team Adidas faces off against Team Sonnet from Niagara, Ont.

With files from The Canadian Press

Comments

