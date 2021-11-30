Skip to Main Content
12 players with OHL's Wolves test positive for COVID-19, team activities halted

The Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves have suspended all team activities after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19. Games on Wednesday at Sault Ste. Marie and a home-and-away series against Barrie on Friday and Saturday are postponed.

Junior hockey league says club’s game schedule beyond Saturday subject to review

The OHL on Tuesday suspended the Wolves' team activities and postponed three games after 12 players returned posted COVID-19 tests. (suddburywolves.com)

The suspension affects three of the Wolves' upcoming OHL games: Wednesday at Sault Ste. Marie, Friday versus Barrie and Saturday at Barrie.

In a statement, the OHL said the status of Sudbury's games after Saturday are subject to further review.

The league said all affected players are currently asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

The OHL returned to play this season after the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League was the only one of the three top major junior leagues to attempt a full campaign in 2020-21, but the season was interrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks on numerous occasions.

The Western Hockey League played a shortened season without playoffs in 2020-21 before returning to full operation in 2021-22.

