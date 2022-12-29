Content
Hockey

Canada leaves Spengler Cup winless after tournament-ending loss to Swedish club

Canada finished winless at the 2022 Spengler Cup after losing 3-1 to Swedish club Orebro HK Thursday in quarter-final action at the international hockey tournament.

Defending champions held without victory for 1st time ever

The Canadian Press ·
Two hockey players, one in a red jersey and one in white, try to hold each other off as they skate toward the corner to chase down a loose puck.
Orebro's William Wikman, left, races to the puck against Canada's Colton Sceviour, right, during the Swedish club's 3-1 win at the Spengler Cup on Thursday. (Melanie Duchene/The Associated Press)

Goals from Filip Berglund and Linus Oberg put Orebro up 2-0 after two periods.

Chris DiDomenico scored with about six and a half minutes remaining to cut the lead to 2-1.

With DiDomenico in the penalty box for cross-checking, Mathias Brome scored into an empty net with 26 seconds remaining to seal the win.

WATCH | Canada falls to Orebro:

Orebro HK eliminates Canada in Spengler Cup quarter-finals

1 hour ago
Duration 0:57
Linus Oberg scored the game-winning goal in the second period as Orebro HK eliminated Canada 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Spengler Cup.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots for Canada, while Jonas Arntzen made 34 saves for Orebro.

Canada, which entered as the defending champion and winner of four of the previous five Spengler Cups, finished 0-3 at the tournament for the first time.

WATCH | Arntzen makes desperate save on Eakin:

Arntzen preserves lead with butt end of his stick as Canada eliminated from Spengler Cup

1 hour ago
Duration 0:41
Goaltender Jonas Arntzen preserved his teams' lead in the third period, stopping Cody Eakin's shot with the butt end of his stick, as Orebro HK eliminated Canada 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Spengler Cup.
