Canada leaves Spengler Cup winless after tournament-ending loss to Swedish club
Defending champions held without victory for 1st time ever
Canada finished winless at the 2022 Spengler Cup after losing 3-1 to Swedish club Orebro HK Thursday in quarter-final action at the international hockey tournament.
Goals from Filip Berglund and Linus Oberg put Orebro up 2-0 after two periods.
Chris DiDomenico scored with about six and a half minutes remaining to cut the lead to 2-1.
With DiDomenico in the penalty box for cross-checking, Mathias Brome scored into an empty net with 26 seconds remaining to seal the win.
WATCH | Canada falls to Orebro:
Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots for Canada, while Jonas Arntzen made 34 saves for Orebro.
Canada, which entered as the defending champion and winner of four of the previous five Spengler Cups, finished 0-3 at the tournament for the first time.
WATCH | Arntzen makes desperate save on Eakin:
