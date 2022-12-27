HC Davos holds on to early lead to defeat winless Canada at Spengler Cup
Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., scores lone Canadian goal in 2-1 loss
Andrew Rowe and Leon Bristedt's early goals were enough as HC Davos fended off Canada 2-1 on Tuesday at the Spengler Cup.
The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams — and a squad of Canadian professionals — hosted by HC Davos.
Rowe and Bristedt scored within the first 1:55 of the game to stake HC Davos (1-0-0) to its early lead.
Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., replied for Canada (0-2-0) at the 17:16-mark of the second period.
Goalie Connor Hughes stopped 22 shots for Canada.
WATCH l Brett Connolly score Canada's lone goal in defeat to HC Davos:
Neither team scored on the power play. Davos was 0-for-4 and Canada 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
"I thought as a team game, we played a lot better and a lot more connected, which is what I envisioned our team doing. It's tough, we got two unlucky bounces to start the game," said head coach Travis Green.
"Give our team credit, they stuck with their game. I really believe we were a better team tonight than we were last game against a pretty good team; that Davos team is fast."
Canada, winless in two starts, will play in Thursday's quarterfinals against an opponent still to be determined.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?