Canada blows late lead in semifinal loss to HC Dynamo Pardubice at Spengler Cup

Canada was eliminated at the Spengler Cup on Saturday after giving up three late goals in a 4-3 semifinal loss to HC Dynamo Pardubice in Davos, Switzerland.

Czech team scores 3 straight goals in 3rd period, pulling ahead with 33 seconds left

A hockey player is seen trying to get the puck past the opposition goaltender, who crawls in front of him as three other players are seen behind them.
Canada suffered a 4-3 semifinal loss to HC Dynamo Pardubice at the 95th Spengler Cup on Saturday in Davos, Switzerland. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via The Associated Press)

Lukas Radil made it a one-goal game with 3:56 left in the third period. Martin Kaut tied it for HC Dynamo Pardubice with 85 seconds left in regulation and Patrik Poulicek added the game-winner with 33 seconds remaining.

HC Dynamo Pardubice will face HC Davos in Sunday's final. The host team beat Frolunda HC 4-3 in the early semifinal.

Derek Grant scored twice for Canada and Jonathan Hazen added a single.

The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams and a squad of Canadian professionals.

