Canada blows late lead in semifinal loss to HC Dynamo Pardubice at Spengler Cup
Canada was eliminated at the Spengler Cup on Saturday after giving up three late goals in a 4-3 semifinal loss to HC Dynamo Pardubice in Davos, Switzerland.
Czech team scores 3 straight goals in 3rd period, pulling ahead with 33 seconds left
Lukas Radil made it a one-goal game with 3:56 left in the third period. Martin Kaut tied it for HC Dynamo Pardubice with 85 seconds left in regulation and Patrik Poulicek added the game-winner with 33 seconds remaining.
HC Dynamo Pardubice will face HC Davos in Sunday's final. The host team beat Frolunda HC 4-3 in the early semifinal.
Derek Grant scored twice for Canada and Jonathan Hazen added a single.
The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams and a squad of Canadian professionals.