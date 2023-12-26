Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Canada breezes past Frolunda HC at Spengler Cup

Jonathan Hazen had two goals and an assist as Canada opened the Spengler Cup with a 4-0 round-robin win over Frolunda HC on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

Ty Smith had goal, 2 assists, while Corban Knight also scored for Canada

The Canadian Press ·
Three hockey players are seen fighting for the puck mid-game.
Canada's Jonathan Hazen, centre, battles for the puck during the game against Froelunda HC at the 95th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday. (Melanie Duchene/Keystone via The Associated Press)

Jonathan Hazen had two goals and an assist as Canada opened the Spengler Cup with a 4-0 round-robin win over Frolunda HC on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams — and a squad of Canadian professionals — hosted by HC Davos.

Ty Smith had a goal and two assists, while Corban Knight also scored for Canada.

Aaron Dell stopped all 30 shots in the Canadian net while counterpart Frans Tuohimaa made 24 saves for Frolunda.

The Canadians scored once on five power play opportunities. Frolunda went 0-for-6.

Canada lost in the quarterfinals of the invitational tournament last year.

Earlier Tuesday, HC Pardubice defeated HC Ambri-Piotta 3-2 in overtime.

The gold-medal game takes place on Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now