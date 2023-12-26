Canada breezes past Frolunda HC at Spengler Cup

Jonathan Hazen had two goals and an assist as Canada opened the Spengler Cup with a 4-0 round-robin win over Frolunda HC on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams — and a squad of Canadian professionals — hosted by HC Davos.

Ty Smith had a goal and two assists, while Corban Knight also scored for Canada.

Aaron Dell stopped all 30 shots in the Canadian net while counterpart Frans Tuohimaa made 24 saves for Frolunda.

The Canadians scored once on five power play opportunities. Frolunda went 0-for-6.

Canada lost in the quarterfinals of the invitational tournament last year.

Earlier Tuesday, HC Pardubice defeated HC Ambri-Piotta 3-2 in overtime.

The gold-medal game takes place on Sunday.