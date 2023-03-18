Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Toronto's Sophie Jaques named top NCAA Division 1 women's hockey player

Toronto's Sophie Jaques has won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women's NCAA Division 1 hockey. She is the first Ohio State player to earn the honour and second defender since the award was established in 1998.

She led all blue liners in points, goals, power-play goals and points per game

The Canadian Press ·
Women's collegiate hockey player holds up mesh from net in celebration.
Ohio State's Sophie Jaques of Toronto was recognized as the top player in NCAA Division 1 women's hockey on Saturday at the Frozen Four tournament. She helped the Buckeyes to a 33-5-2 record and a berth in Sunday's championship game against Wisconsin. (Justin Berl/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images/File)

Toronto's Sophie Jaques has won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women's NCAA Division 1 hockey.

Jaques is the first Ohio State player to earn the honour and just the second defender since it was established in 1998.

She helped the Buckeyes to a 33-5-2 record and a berth into Sunday's NCAA national championship game against Wisconsin.

Jaques led all NCAA defenders in points (48), goals (24), power-play goals (9) and points per game (1.23) through 40 games.

Edmonton forward Danielle Serdachny from Colgate University and Swiss forward Alina Mueller at Northeastern were finalists for the award announced Saturday in Duluth, Minn., during the women's Frozen Four.

Jaques, on the Buckeyes' top defensive pairing, helped Ohio State hold opponents to 1.75 goals per game.

Jaques also blocked 55 shots this season.

The 22-year-old is pursuing a master's degree in civil engineering at Ohio State.

2022 award finalist 

The award is named in honour of the late Patty Kazmaier, who played for Princeton from 1981 to 1986.

She died at age 28 of a blood disease.

Jaques was among the three Kazmaier finalists last year.

"Receiving this award is something I never even could have imagined was possible," Jaques said in a statement from Ohio State.

"I am grateful to be a recipient of an award named after the incredible athlete, scholar and human being, Patty Kazmaier.

"While this is an individual award, I have been supported by a whole team of people throughout this season and my career at Ohio State, and I owe this all to my coaches and teammates over the last five years."

Previous Canadian winners of the 25-year-old award:

  • Jennifer Botterill (2001, 2003)
  • Sara Bauer (2006)
  • Sarah Vaillancourt (2008)
  • Vicky Bendus (2010)
  • Jamie Lee Rattray (2014)
  • Ann-Renee Desbiens (2017)
  • Daryl Watts (2018)
  • Loren Gabel (2019)
  • Elizabeth Giguere (2020)

The award winner is chosen by a 13-member panel of Division 1 women's hockey coaches, media, and a member of USA Hockey.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now