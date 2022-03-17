Toronto's Sophie Jaques a finalist for NCAA women's hockey MVP
Ohio State senior leads all defenders in points
Toronto's Sophie Jaques was among the three finalists named Thursday for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, which goes to the top player in NCAA women's hockey.
The Ohio State senior leads all defenders in points in the NCAA and tied for third overall with 21 goals and 38 assists in 59 games.
University of Minnesota forward Taylor Heise and University of Minnesota-Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes are the other two finalists.
Heise leads the NCAA in points with 29 goals and 37 assists in 39 games. Hughes is tied with Jaques for third with 59 points.
The winner will be announced March 26.
Previous Canadian winners of the 25-year-old award were Jennifer Botterill (2001, 2003), Sara Bauer (2006), Sarah Vaillancourt (2008), Vicky Bendus (2010), Jamie Lee Rattray (2014), Daryl Watts (2018), Loren Gabel (2019), and Elizabeth Giguere (2020).
