Six stretch win streak to 4 games with victory over Whitecaps
Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored the winning goal to lift the Toronto Six 2-1 over the Minnesota Whitecaps, and extend their winning streak to four games in the Premier Hockey Federation.
Toronto heads home with a sweep of Minnesota after beating them 4-0 on Saturday
The Six head home with a sweep of the Whitecaps, blanking their host 4-0 a day earlier.
Audra Morrison scored for Minnesota (1-6-1) early in the first period, before Shiann Darkangelo tied it up 8:59 into the first period.
Grant-Mentis got the winner a minute and four seconds later for the Six (7-1-1).
The Six outshot Minnesota 13-6.
WATCH | Six defeat Whitecaps:
