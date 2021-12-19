Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Six stretch win streak to 4 games with victory over Whitecaps

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored the winning goal to lift the Toronto Six 2-1 over the Minnesota Whitecaps, and extend their winning streak to four games in the Premier Hockey Federation.

Toronto heads home with a sweep of Minnesota after beating them 4-0 on Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Six forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis, seen here on March 26, scored the winning goal to lift the Toronto Six 2-1 over the Minnesota Whitecaps on Sunday. (Mary Schwalm/The Associated Press)

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored the winning goal to lift the Toronto Six 2-1 over the Minnesota Whitecaps, and extend their winning streak to four games in the Premier Hockey Federation.

The Six head home with a sweep of the Whitecaps, blanking their host 4-0 a day earlier.

Audra Morrison scored for Minnesota (1-6-1) early in the first period, before Shiann Darkangelo tied it up 8:59 into the first period.

Grant-Mentis got the winner a minute and four seconds later for the Six (7-1-1).

The Six outshot Minnesota 13-6.

WATCH | Six defeat Whitecaps:

Six score in succession, sweep Whitecaps in weekend series

2 hours ago
Duration 0:44
Goals from Shiann Darkangelo and Mikyla Grant-Mentis in just over a minute proved to be enough for the Six, who defeated the Whitecaps 2-1 in Sunday PHF action; Toronto previously shut Minnesota out 4-0 on Saturday. 0:44
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now