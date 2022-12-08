Content
Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright joins Canada's world junior team

Hockey Canada says the Seattle Kraken have loaned forward Shane Wright to the team before the start of its selection camp in Moncton, N.B., for the upcoming world junior championship.

Forward was drafted 4th overall in 2022

The Canadian Press ·
Shane Wright was loaned by the Seattle Kraken to Canada's world junior squad and will attend its selection camp in preparations from the 2023 tournament. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Canada's junior hockey team is getting another big boost from the NHL.

The Kraken picked Wright fourth overall in the 2022 NHL draft.

He recently returned from a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League and scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.

Wright was on Canada's team at the 2022 world junior championship that was postponed due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. He did not play in August's rescheduled tournament in Edmonton.

He helped Canada win gold at the 2021 under-18 championship and finished the tournament tied with teammate Connor Bedard for second in scoring with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in seven games.

Wright's addition to Canada's selection camp roster comes a day after the Los Angeles Kings loaned defenceman Brandt Clarke, another key member of the 2021 U18 squad, to the junior team.

Canada kicks off its selection camp for the 2023 world junior team Friday in Moncton.

The world junior championship starts Dec. 26 in Moncton and Halifax.

