Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright joins Canada's world junior team
Forward was drafted 4th overall in 2022
Canada's junior hockey team is getting another big boost from the NHL.
Hockey Canada says the Seattle Kraken have loaned forward Shane Wright to the team before the start of its selection camp in Moncton, N.B., for the upcoming world junior championship.
The Kraken picked Wright fourth overall in the 2022 NHL draft.
He recently returned from a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League and scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.
WATCH | Kraken rookie Shane Wright gets 1st NHL goal:
Wright was on Canada's team at the 2022 world junior championship that was postponed due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. He did not play in August's rescheduled tournament in Edmonton.
He helped Canada win gold at the 2021 under-18 championship and finished the tournament tied with teammate Connor Bedard for second in scoring with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in seven games.
Canada kicks off its selection camp for the 2023 world junior team Friday in Moncton.
The world junior championship starts Dec. 26 in Moncton and Halifax.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?