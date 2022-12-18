Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at men's world junior hockey championships
Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties.
The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July.
He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley.
Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets underway on Dec. 26.
Halifax and Moncton, N.B., will co-host the event.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada on home ice at the world juniors, and it is a true honour to be named captain on a team with so many great players and leaders," Wright said in the release announcing his captaincy.
