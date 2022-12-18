Content
Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at men's world junior hockey championships

Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties.

The Canadian Press ·
A hockey player in Canadian gear is seen skating through the ice and controlling the puck.
Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets underway on Dec. 26, with Seattle Kraken player Shane Wright, seen at a training camp on Friday, as its captain. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)

The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July.

He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley.

Halifax and Moncton, N.B., will co-host the event.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada on home ice at the world juniors, and it is a true honour to be named captain on a team with so many great players and leaders," Wright said in the release announcing his captaincy.

