Finland recovers from heart-breaking semifinal loss to snag world junior bronze
Defeated Russians left off podium for just 2nd time in 11 years
Captain Anton Lundell had a pair of goals, and Finland held on to beat Russia 4-1 and claim bronze at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
Mikko Petman and Juuso Parssinen also scored for Finland, while Kari Piroinen made 29 saves.
Ilya Safonov found the back of the net for Russia. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 28-of-30 shots.
Finland lost the bronze-medal game against Sweden last year following its 2019 gold-medal performance.
Later, the Canadians play the United States for gold. Canada is attempting to repeat as tournament champions. The Americans placed sixth in 2020.
Safanov tucked in a rebound 6:03 into the game to open the scoring for Russia.
Lundell deflected a point shot from the top of the crease 5:05 into the second to tie the game.
Another tipped goal, this time twice and eventually credited to Pettman, gave Finland its first lead of the contest less than two minutes into the third period.
Russian captain Vasili Podkolzin took a four-minute penalty for cutting Finnish forward Matias Mantykivi with a high stick with 6:45 remaining that could have been a dagger. But Russia killed off the extended Finnish power play and pushed for the tie.
Lundell and Parssinen, however, secured the victory with empty-net goals.
