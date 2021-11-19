Canadian women's hockey eyes 3rd straight win when Rivalry Series vs. U.S. resumes
Sides set to renew hostilities on Sunday with game in Kingston, Ont.
Canada's Rivalry Series with the United States resumes on home ice Sunday in Kingston, Ont.
The Canadian women's hockey team won the first two games of nine scheduled against the Americans this winter by scores of 3-2 in Hartford, Conn., and 3-1 in Allentown, Pa.
Game 3 of the series in Tuesday in Ottawa.
Sarah Fillier of Georgetown, Ont., leads Canada in scoring with three goals.
Canada is expected to announce its Olympic roster in December.
The Canadian women are coming off a three-game sweep of host Finland in a series that concluded Sunday in Turku.
The Rivalry Series reverts to the U.S. in December with games Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 in St. Louis and Dec. 20 in St. Paul, Minn.
WATCH | Fillier leads Canada past U.S. in Game 2:
Canada is at home to the U.S. again on Jan. 3 in Edmonton during the world men's under-20 hockey championship in that city.
The series concludes Jan. 6 in Red Deer, Alta.
The U.S. is the reigning Olympic champion having beaten Canada 3-2 in a shootout in 2018.
Canada edged the U.S. 3-2 in overtime Aug. 31 in Calgary to win its first world championship since 2012.
