Rooney helps United States blank Canada to even Rivalry Series at 2 games apiece

The sellout crowd may not have got the result they were looking for Tuesday night, but they got a sneak peek at what the best of women's hockey will look like at the upcoming Beijing Olympics.

Maddie Rooney posted a shutout for the U.S. national women's team, stopping 26 shots in a 2-0 win over Canada in the fourth game of the nine-game Rivalry Series.

Hillary Knight and Amanda Kessel scored for the Americans.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 18 saves for Canada.

Americans level Rivalry Series with shutout victory over Canada 0:51 The United States blanked Canada 2-0 in Ottawa to even their Rivalry Series at two games apiece. 0:51

The series is tied 2-2 after Canada took the first two games and the Americans battled back for a 3-2 overtime win on Sunday.

Canada had the support of 8,385 at Ottawa's TD Place Tuesday, but went into the third trailing 2-0 and were unable to give fans the comeback they wanted.

With 3:22 remaining, Hannah Brandt of the U.S. took a faceoff violation penalty and Canada pulled Desbiens for a two-man advantage, but the home side still couldn't beat Rooney.

Canada dominated play at the start of the second, but penalty trouble left them trailing 2-0 by the end of the frame.

The U.S. got on the board during its first power play of the game, as Megan Kellar's point shot deflected off Knight's skate to beat Desbiens.

Canada then took consecutive tripping penalties and the Americans took advantage, scoring on a 5-on-3 as Kessel fired a one-timer from the slot.

A scoreless first period accentuated the rivalry between the two teams.

United States beats Canada in OT to pick up Rivalry Series win 1:13 Hilary Knight scored in overtime to give the United States its first win in the nine-game Rivalry Series vs Canada. 1:13

At the 16-minute mark, American Jesse Compher had a good chance in tight and Emily Clark took exception to her bumping Desbiens. The two came just shy of throwing punches.

Desbiens and Rooney were solid as both needed to make a couple of big saves to keep the score at 0-0.

The game was a rare opportunity for Jamie Lee Rattray to play in front of hometown fans as she grew up in the suburb of Kanata, 20 minutes west of downtown Ottawa.

Canada's women's team will remain in Ottawa as they take part in the Capital City Challenge, a four-team tournament featuring three national men's under-17 teams.

The Rivalry Series will shift to the U.S. next month with games Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 in St. Louis and Dec. 20 in St. Paul, Minn.