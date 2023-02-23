Content
Canada demolishes U.S. to complete Rivalry Series comeback in Game 7

Canada's women's hockey team routed the U.S. 5-0 on Wednesday in Laval, Que., to cruise to a 4-3 victory in the best-of-seven Rivalry Series.

Canada's Blayre Turnbull (40) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the U.S. in the middle frame of a 5-0 victory in women's hockey Rivalry Series Game 7 action in Laval, Que., Wednesday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Ella Shelton opened the scoring in the first period, with captain Marie-Philip Poulin doubling Canada's lead in the second period. Blayre Turnbull, twice, and Victoria Bach also scored in the middle frame.

The Canadians were 0-3 in the series following losses in November before rebounding with back-to-back 3-2 victories in December and a 5-1 rout on Tuesday.

