Canada demolishes U.S. to complete Rivalry Series comeback in Game 7
Canadian women beat rivals 5-0, come back from 0-3 in series to capture best-of-7
Canada's women's hockey team routed the U.S. 5-0 on Wednesday in Laval, Que., to cruise to a 4-3 victory in the best-of-seven Rivalry Series.
Ella Shelton opened the scoring in the first period, with captain Marie-Philip Poulin doubling Canada's lead in the second period. Blayre Turnbull, twice, and Victoria Bach also scored in the middle frame.
We're on the board! 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RivalrySeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RivalrySeries</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ella_shelton11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ella_shelton11</a> <a href="https://t.co/5fbjVL7sEx">pic.twitter.com/5fbjVL7sEx</a>—@HockeyCanada
The Canadians were 0-3 in the series following losses in November before rebounding with back-to-back 3-2 victories in December and a 5-1 rout on Tuesday.
More to come.
