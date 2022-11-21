Knight leads U.S. past Canada for 3rd straight win in Rivalry Series

Canada's rough start to the Rivalry Series continued as the United States won 4-2 on Sunday in Seattle for its third consecutive victory.

Hilary Knight scored two goals and notched one assist with Abby Roque and Savannah Harmon adding singles. Nicole Hensley made 22 saves in net.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse replied for Canada. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 25-of-29 shots.

Knight scored the final two goals for the U.S. With the home side up 3-2, Knight buried the insurance goal on the power play 7:37 into the final period.

Down 3-1, Nurse scored 7:10 into the second to cut the deficit to one. Just over a minute before, Knight gave the Americans a two-goal edge with her first of the night. Roque scored 1:10 into the middle frame to give the U.S. a 2-1 advantage.

Poulin put Canada on the board 12:10 of the first period to knot the game at 1-1 after Harmon opened the scoring 40 seconds into the contest for the U.S.

14,551 fans were in attendance at Climate Pledge Arena, which set a record for the highest attended home game in U.S. Women's National Team history.

The Americans won 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday and 2-1 on Thursday to kick off the Rivalry Series.

Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title in September in Denmark. The Canadians also beat the Americans 3-2 in the Olympic final in February in Beijing.

Canada went 3-1-1 against the U.S. in last season's Rivalry Series, which was cut short by the pandemic.

The U.S. will host the fourth game of the series Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nevada. Remaining dates and locations have yet to be announced.