Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·New

Canada edged again as U.S. capture comeback win, extend lead in Rivalry Series

Canada dropped a second consecutive contest in Rivalry Series play to the United States Thursday, falling 2-1 at Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C.

Marie-Philip Poulin records Canada's lone goal with penalty shot

The Canadian Press ·
United States' Rory Guilday (36) celebrates her goal with teammates Hilary Knight (21) and Savannah Harmon in a 2-1 win against Canada on Thursday in Rivalry Series hockey action in Kamloops, B.C. (Jesse Johnston/The Canadian Press)

Canada dropped a second consecutive contest in Rivalry Series play to the United States Thursday, falling 2-1 at Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C.

Alex Carpenter scored what proved to be the winner with under seven minutes remaining. Rory Guilday scored the game-tying goal for the U.S. Maddie Rooney made 19 saves in the win.

Marie-Philip Poulin recorded Canada's lone goal. Kristen Campbell stopped 32 shots for the home side.

After Laura Stacey got hooked on a breakaway, Poulin stepped up to take the penalty shot 18:14 into the second period. Poulin made good on the opportunity putting a backhanded shot upstairs to open the scoring and give Canada the lead.

WATCH | U.S. completes comeback over Canada for Rivalry Series Game 2 win

U.S. edges Canada to capture 2nd straight Rivalry Series victory

36 minutes ago
Duration 1:08
The United States takes a 2-0 lead in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series as Alex Carpenter scores the game winner in their 2-1 win over Canada.

Just over a minute later, Guilday responded for the U.S. with a point shot that found its way past Campbell.

In the third, Carpenter buried a rebound from a Hilary Knight slapshot to give the U.S. the lead at the 13:24 mark.

WATCH | Poulin pots penalty shot:

Marie-Philip Poulin opens scoring for Canada on penalty shot

58 minutes ago
Duration 0:53
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scores against the United States on a penalty shot during Game 2 of the Rivalry Series.

The Americans defeated Canada 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday in Kelowna, B.C. The two sides will next meet in Seattle on Sunday for the third of the seven-game series.

Canada's roster for the first three games of the women's hockey series features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year.

Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title last September in Denmark. Canada beat the Americans 3-2 in the Olympic final last February in Beijing.

Canada went 3-1-1 against the U.S. in last season's Rivalry Series, which was cut short by the pandemic.

The U.S. will host the fourth game of the series Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nevada. Remaining dates and locations have yet to be announced.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now