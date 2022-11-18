Canada edged again as U.S. capture comeback win, extend lead in Rivalry Series
Marie-Philip Poulin records Canada's lone goal with penalty shot
Canada dropped a second consecutive contest in Rivalry Series play to the United States Thursday, falling 2-1 at Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C.
Marie-Philip Poulin recorded Canada's lone goal. Kristen Campbell stopped 32 shots for the home side.
After Laura Stacey got hooked on a breakaway, Poulin stepped up to take the penalty shot 18:14 into the second period. Poulin made good on the opportunity putting a backhanded shot upstairs to open the scoring and give Canada the lead.
WATCH | U.S. completes comeback over Canada for Rivalry Series Game 2 win:
Just over a minute later, Guilday responded for the U.S. with a point shot that found its way past Campbell.
In the third, Carpenter buried a rebound from a Hilary Knight slapshot to give the U.S. the lead at the 13:24 mark.
WATCH | Poulin pots penalty shot:
The Americans defeated Canada 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday in Kelowna, B.C. The two sides will next meet in Seattle on Sunday for the third of the seven-game series.
Canada's roster for the first three games of the women's hockey series features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year.
Canada went 3-1-1 against the U.S. in last season's Rivalry Series, which was cut short by the pandemic.
The U.S. will host the fourth game of the series Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nevada. Remaining dates and locations have yet to be announced.
