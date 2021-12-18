Skip to Main Content
Poulin comes clutch once again to hand OT victory to Canada over U.S. in rivalry series

Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the My Why Tour pre-Olympics women's hockey series.

On Wednesday, Poulin also scored an OT winner as Canada claimed 2-1 victory

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, right, scored the game winning goal for the second in three nights against the United States in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Friday. (Michael Thomas/The Associated Press)

Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series. On Wednesday in the first of two games at Centene Community Ice Center, Poulin also scored the winner as Canada claimed a 2-1 victory in overtime.

Savannah Harmon tied it at 2 for the United States with 7:18 left in regulation.

Kendall Coyne Schofield had a power-play goal for the United States. Nicole Hensley stopped 28 shots.

Game 7 is Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

