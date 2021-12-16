Poulin shows off clutch gene with OT winner to lift Canada past U.S. in Rivalry Series
Marie-Philip Poulin scored her second goal of the night in overtime as Canada edged the United States 2-1 on Wednesday in Game 5 of the Rivalry Series in St. Louis, Mo.
Ann-Renee Desbiens makes 31 saves in win
Marie-Philip Poulin scored her second goal of the night in overtime as Canada edged the United States 2-1 on Wednesday in Game 5 of the Rivalry Series in St. Louis, Mo.
Poulin had a power-play goal in the second period to stake Canada (3-1-1) to its first lead before putting away the winner 3:51 into the extra period.
Ann-Renee Desbiens made 31 saves for the win in net.
Hilary Knight tied the game 1-1 for the United States (2-2-1) early in the third period.
WATCH | Poulin pots OT winner lifting Canada past U.S.:
Alex Cavallini stopped 24-of-26 shots in net for the Americans.
Canada went 1 for 2 on the power play and the U.S. was 0 for 3 with the man advantage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?