Hockey

Poulin shows off clutch gene with OT winner to lift Canada past U.S. in Rivalry Series

Marie-Philip Poulin scored her second goal of the night in overtime as Canada edged the United States 2-1 on Wednesday in Game 5 of the Rivalry Series in St. Louis, Mo.

Ann-Renee Desbiens makes 31 saves in win

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring the game-winning goal, her second of the game, in overtime of a 2-1 exhibition win over the U.S. on Wednesday in St. Louis, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

Poulin had a power-play goal in the second period to stake Canada (3-1-1) to its first lead before putting away the winner 3:51 into the extra period.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 31 saves for the win in net.

Hilary Knight tied the game 1-1 for the United States (2-2-1) early in the third period.

WATCH | Poulin pots OT winner lifting Canada past U.S.:

Canada edges United States in overtime to take Rivalry Series lead

2 hours ago
Duration 1:03
Marie-Philip Poulin lifts Canada to a 2-1 overtime victory over the United States and takes a 3-2 lead in the best-of-nine series. 1:03

Alex Cavallini stopped 24-of-26 shots in net for the Americans.

Canada went 1 for 2 on the power play and the U.S. was 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

