Hockey

Ontario accelerates return-to-play plans for pro, elite-amateur sports

Ontario says it has accelerated its return-to-play plan for professional and elite amateur leagues as the province loosens COVID-19 restrictions.

High-level teams can hold non-contact practice, dry-land training, sport minister says

The Canadian Press ·
Ontario Hockey League players and teams can now conduct non-contact practice and dry-land training as the province loosens COVID-19 restrictions. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images/File)

Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod says that high-level teams can now hold non-contact practice and dry-land training in Ontario.

Teams and leagues will be allowed to resume games as soon as August, although there is currently no plan to allow spectators.

MacLeod says this includes the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors, and Toronto FC, although their ability to play teams in the United States is a federal responsibility.

The Canadian Football League and Ontario Hockey League are the most impacted by the decision, having missed an entire season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts, and Ottawa Redblacks all have training camps scheduled to begin in early July.

MacLeod says if the CFL teams meet provincial safety standards and have the approval of their local public health officials they may begin to train.

