Ontario accelerates return-to-play plans for pro, elite-amateur sports
High-level teams can hold non-contact practice, dry-land training, sport minister says
Ontario says it has accelerated its return-to-play plan for professional and elite amateur leagues as the province loosens COVID-19 restrictions.
Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod says that high-level teams can now hold non-contact practice and dry-land training in Ontario.
Teams and leagues will be allowed to resume games as soon as August, although there is currently no plan to allow spectators.
MacLeod says this includes the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors, and Toronto FC, although their ability to play teams in the United States is a federal responsibility.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts, and Ottawa Redblacks all have training camps scheduled to begin in early July.
MacLeod says if the CFL teams meet provincial safety standards and have the approval of their local public health officials they may begin to train.
