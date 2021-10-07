QMJHL suspends pair of players charged with sexual assault indefinitely

Two Victoriaville Tigres players have been indefinitely suspended by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League after police formally charged the pair with sexual assault earlier this week.

Nicolas Daigle and Massimo Siciliano, both 19, appeared in court in Quebec City on Tuesday morning.

They have both been charged with sexual assault and filming what happened and Daigle also faces two charges of sharing the images.

The sexual assault charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred after the team won the QMJHL title on June 6.

The QMJHL's commissioner's office says the suspensions came a day after Daigle and Siciliano's court appearance because it needed to acquaint itself with the charges.

The league says it's taking the charges "very seriously" and that they "feel great sympathy for the victims of physical and sexual violence."

The Tigres said on Tuesday that they will not provide any further comment until the investigation is completed.