Quebec-based QMHJL teams hope to restart in January with all games in 4 cities

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says its 12 Quebec-based teams will resume play next month in Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Rimouski and Shawinigan during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four markets will host what it calls protected environment events Jan. 22-24.

Chicoutimi, Drummondville and Rimouski will then host events from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6.

Each arena will host one or two games per day with a total of 12 games being played over nine days (six per team).

The league says it hopes its six teams in Atlantic Canada can resume play as soon as Jan. 21.

All regular-season games until Jan. 21 have been postponed.