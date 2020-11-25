QMJHL postpones 7 games in Maritimes division after new restrictions take effect
Pair of teams head already suspended activity due to positive tests
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has postponed seven games in its Maritimes Division this week following new COVID-19 restrictions in that region.
The games scheduled Wednesday to Sunday involved the Charlottetown Islanders, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Halifax Mooseheads, Moncton Wildcats and Saint John Sea Dogs.
The Sea Dogs and Mooseheads had already suspended team activities, however, because of positive tests within their organizations.
That province, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick had established an Atlantic "bubble" that allowed residents to travel within four provinces' borders without isolating.
People arriving from outside the region are required to isolate for 14 days.
P.E.I. and Newfoundland have temporarily withdrawn from the bubble as cases of infection increase in Atlantic Canada.
The QMJHL was the lone major junior hockey league operating in Canada.
The Western Hockey League has set a start date of Jan. 8.
The Ontario Hockey League won't drop the puck before Feb. 4.
