QMJHL's Sea Dogs have 3 games postponed after positive COVID test

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Saint John Sea Dogs have suspended in-person activities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sea Dogs become the fifth team in the major-junior hockey league and the first in the Maritimes Division to announce a positive test.

The league says the Sea Dogs' next three games will be postponed.

The Cape Breton Eagles, who faced the Sea Dogs on Wednesday night, will not play again until public health officials conclude an investigation.

Saint John were to face Charlottetown on Friday, Acadie-Bathurst on Sunday, and Moncton on Nov. 25. Cape Breton were to play Moncton on Friday and Saturday.

Five of the six teams in the Maritimes Division have managed to play much of the regular season as scheduled, with some arenas in the Atlantic bubble even allowing fans to attend games.

The Moncton Wildcats saw their season suspended for two weeks due to provincial government restrictions, but the team resumed play on Oct. 23. However, the Moncton region went back into an orange zone on Thursday, which could affect the Wildcats.