15 for fighting: QMJHL announces new penalties for players who drop the gloves
Amended rules will see combatants suspended 1 game after 3rd fight
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has approved new rules that dole out stiffer punishments for fighting.
All players involved in a fight will now receive a 10-minute misconduct penalty and a five-minute major. Previously, players were assessed only the five-minute major penalty.
The amended rules will also see players automatically be handed a one-game suspension after their third fight, plus another game suspension for any added fight.
The changes will be in effect when the regular season begins on Thursday.
The stiffer penalties come after Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sport in Quebec, called on the league to ban fighting.
The league is reportedly seeking $20 million in government assistance to help cover revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.