Skip to Main Content
15 for fighting: QMJHL announces new penalties for players who drop the gloves
Hockey·New

15 for fighting: QMJHL announces new penalties for players who drop the gloves

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has approved new rules that dole out stiffer punishments for fighting. All players involved in a fight will now receive a 10-minute misconduct penalty and a five-minute major. Previously, players were assessed only the five-minute major penalty.

Amended rules will see combatants suspended 1 game after 3rd fight

The Canadian Press ·
Acadie-Bathurst defenceman Nicolas Dumulong, left, and Quebec Remparts defenceman Alexandre Drapeau fight during a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in 2016. On Wednesday, the QMJHL approved stiffer punishments for fighting. (Mathieu Belanger/Getty Images)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has approved new rules that dole out stiffer punishments for fighting.

All players involved in a fight will now receive a 10-minute misconduct penalty and a five-minute major. Previously, players were assessed only the five-minute major penalty.

The amended rules will also see players automatically be handed a one-game suspension after their third fight, plus another game suspension for any added fight.

Representatives from the league's 18 teams in Quebec and the Maritimes voted on the new rules in a video conference on Wednesday.

The changes will be in effect when the regular season begins on Thursday.

The stiffer penalties come after Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sport in Quebec, called on the league to ban fighting.

The league is reportedly seeking $20 million in government assistance to help cover revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now