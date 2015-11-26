15 for fighting: QMJHL announces new penalties for players who drop the gloves

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has approved new rules that dole out stiffer punishments for fighting.

All players involved in a fight will now receive a 10-minute misconduct penalty and a five-minute major. Previously, players were assessed only the five-minute major penalty.

The amended rules will also see players automatically be handed a one-game suspension after their third fight, plus another game suspension for any added fight.

Representatives from the league's 18 teams in Quebec and the Maritimes voted on the new rules in a video conference on Wednesday.

The changes will be in effect when the regular season begins on Thursday.

The stiffer penalties come after Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sport in Quebec, called on the league to ban fighting.

The league is reportedly seeking $20 million in government assistance to help cover revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.