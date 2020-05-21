Skip to Main Content
Alexis Lafreniere joins Sidney Crosby as only back-to-back QMJHL MVP winners
Hockey

Alexis Lafreniere joins Sidney Crosby as only back-to-back QMJHL MVP winners

Rimouski Oceanic captain Alexis Lafreniere has added some more hardware to his collection. Lafreniere — the presumptive No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL Draft — captured his second straight Quebec Major Junior Hockey League MVP award on Thursday.

Rimouski captain expected to be top pick at 2020 NHL draft

The Canadian Press ·
Rimouski Oceanic captain Alexis Lafreniere, seen above at the Top Prospects game in January, was named QMJHL MVP on Thursday. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

Rimouski Oceanic captain Alexis Lafreniere has added some more hardware to his collection.

Lafreniere — the presumptive No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL Draft — captured his second straight Quebec Major Junior Hockey League MVP award on Thursday, becoming only the second player in history to win back-to-back Michel Briere Memorial trophies.

NHL star Sidney Crosby, who made Thursday's announcement, took home MVP honours in 2004 and '05 while a member of the Oceanic.

The 18-year-old Lafreniere was leading the QMJHL with 112 points (35 goals, 77 assists) in 52 games when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also a standout standout at the 2020 world junior hockey championship, where he was named most valuable player and best forward. He had four goals and six assists in five games captaining Canada to the gold medal in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Lafreniere, from Saint-Eustache, Que., was the QMJHL rookie of the year in 2017-18, when he scored 42 goals — the most by a rookie since Crosby scored 54 in 2003-04.

Overall, Lafreniere has 114 goals and 297 points in 173 games over three seasons with Rimouski.

Lafreniere joins Ottawa 67's forward Marco Rossi and Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman — who were named MVPs of the Ontario and Western major junior leagues respectively Thursday — as nominees for the Canadian Hockey League player of the year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.