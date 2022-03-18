Goalie Eve Gascon set to become 3rd woman to play in QMJHL
18-year-old to make appearance for Gatineau Olympiques on Saturday
Goaltender Eve Gascon will continue to make history on Saturday afternoon.
The native of Laval, Que., will become just the third female player to ever play in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League when she makes an appearance between the pipes for the Gatineau Olympiques against the Rimouski Oceanic on Saturday, 4 p.m., at the Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau.
Gascon will join fellow goalies Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte, both past Canadian Olympians, as the only women to see action in a regular season QMJHL game.
The 18-year-old Gascon, who was the first female player to play midget triple-A hockey in Quebec, was called up by the Olympiques last week from the St-Laurent Patriotes of the CEGEP men's league. She is filling in for injured Gatineau starter Remi Poirier.
WATCH | Gascon in net for Canada's U18 silver medal in 2020:
Gascon attended the Olympiques' training camp last year and posted a 34-save performance in a 12-1 pre-season victory over the Victoriaville Tigres.
With the Patriotes, Gascon has a 10-5-0 record, with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .899 save-percentage.
