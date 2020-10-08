Sherbrooke Phoenix 2nd QMJHL team to face COVID-19 outbreak
Played Blainville-Boisbriand team which has 18 positive tests twice last weekend
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has a team dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests for the second-time this week.
The Sherbrooke Phoenix announced Thursday that eight members of their organization have tested positive.
The announcement comes one day after the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced they have 18 positive cases. The Phoenix and the Armada played twice last weekend as the QMJHL opened its season.
All Phoenix team activities are suspended and players and staff will be in isolation for 14 days.
Ten QMJHL games were postponed Wednesday, including four involving Sherbrooke over the next two weeks.
The QMJHL also has had to react to an announcement prohibiting sport in COVID-19 hot zones in the Montreal and Quebec areas, affecting the Armada and Quebec Remparts.
