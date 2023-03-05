QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau resigns after 37 years at helm
65-year-old faced political firestorm after testifying at legislature hearings on hockey hazing rituals
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League commissioner Gilles Courteau has announced his resignation after 37 years at the helm of the junior hockey league.
Courteau had previously said he would retire in 2024, but announced his abrupt departure today in a statement in which he says it was time to pass the torch.
He says he contacted the chair of the league's executive committee today and his resignation takes effect immediately.
Courteau was in the middle of a political firestorm after testifying at legislature hearings in Quebec City on hazing rituals in hockey.
But the former QMJHL player who was part of the lawsuit had alleged he experienced sexual abuse in his testimony, and Courteau was under pressure to testify a second time.
The now former commissioner noted in his resignation letter that recent events had affected his family and continuing in the post would not be the right thing to do.
The league's executive committee issued a statement thanking Courteau for his service and saying Assistant Commissioner Martin Lavallee would be interim commissioner while the recruitment process for a new leader, already in its final stage, is concluded.
